Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 4: Check BR-Ranked Season 34 rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 4: The new BR-Ranked Season 34 in Garena Free Fire MAX is now live! Players have plenty of time to climb the leaderboards and reach the higher tiers as the BR-Ranked Season 34 will last until August 1. Through this event, players can win gun skin trial cards, avatars, and more. This time around, the maps include Kalahari, NeXTerra, and the new Bermuda map. Free Fire MAX players can push through the ranks and get their hands on amazing rewards.

BR-Ranked Season 34 rewards

If you're at the Silver 1 tier, you're eligible for rewards like Silver Banner, 200x Gold, and 25x Rank Token. However, if you manage to rise up to Gold 1, you can win Woodpecker, Gold Banner, and the Gold Bundle. On the other hand, if you reach the master tier, you can get your hands on the Master Emote, the Master Profile Bundle, and 700x Rank Token. Grandmaster 6 is the highest tier you can reach in Season 34 and that will earn you the Battle Royale Grandmaster 6 Banner and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar.

Apart from this, Garena Free Fire MAX players can still get their hands on amazing rewards for free with Free Fire MAX redeem codes. The developers of the game have issued the latest set of codes for July 4, so take advantage of them and claim them now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 4

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.