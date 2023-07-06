Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 6: Grab Golden Bebop bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 6: The new Top-Up event is now live in Garena Free Fire MAX and players can grab this opportunity to get their hands on exclusive in-game rewards! Items such as the Golden Bebop Bundle can be obtained through the July Top-Up event which kicked off yesterday, July 5. Wondering how top-up events work? To become eligible for amazing prizes, Garena Free Fire MAX players are required to make diamond purchases. With the July Top-Up event, players can get one of the items linked to the Golden Bebop bundle by purchasing a minimum of 300 diamonds.

To purchase diamonds and win freebies, you simply need to head over to the Top-Up section of the game and select the desired amount of diamonds you wish to purchase. Complete the transaction and you will be eligible for the rewards once the diamonds reflect in your account. This time around, Free Fire MAX players can also get 100 additional diamonds on the purchase of just 100 diamonds. Moreover, if they purchase 1000 diamonds, they will receive the whole Golden Bebop bundle which includes headwear, top, bottom, and shoes.

The July Top-Up event is live for the whole month, therefore you have plenty of time to buy diamonds and get your hands on this amazing bundle! Apart from timed and top-up events like this, players can grab similar exciting rewards for free through Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 6

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 6: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.