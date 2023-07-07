Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 7: Grab T.R.A.P. Chromawave Gloo Wall skin NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 7: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX keep announcing limited-time events on a regular basis to keep players interested in the game. If you're into battle royale games, then you must have played Garena Free Fire MAX at some point. It is a more advanced version of Garena Free Fire with enhanced graphics and game mechanics. Now, the game developers have made the T.R.A.P. Wall event live through which players can get their hands on exciting and exclusive in-game rewards!

T.R.A.P. Wall event

In this event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can win the T.R.A.P. Chromawave Gloo Wall skin as the ultimate prize. Just a few days ago, data miners leaked the event poster and T.R.A.P. Wall event went live shortly after on July 5. During this event, Garena Free Fire MAX players must choose the correct lock in order to win rewards. However, do note that removing every lock requires you to spend diamonds. The first lock costs 9 diamonds, while other consecutive spends require transactions of 19, 49, 99, and 399 diamonds respectively.

Players must get the lock correctly five times to get the top prize, which is the T.R.A.P. Chromawave Gloo Wall skin! Apart from limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 7

FBENRFJKIVU7YTR

FSV8BERKTYIHUBY

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

FFCMCPSEN5MX

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.