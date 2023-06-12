Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 12: Grab in-game rewards for FREE!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 12: Grab in-game rewards for FREE!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 12: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes allow you to grab amazing skins, costumes, diamonds, and bundles for free. Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 12 2023, 06:25 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 12: Garena Free Fire MAX has announced a collaboration with the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As part of this crossover, players can grab exclusive rewards like co-branded collectibles, a movie character card collection event, and a time-limited Parkour mode featuring suits from the film. Moreover, players can use the Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099 skins for FREE in the SpiderVerse Parkour mode in Create Your Map. This event is already live until June 18, so if you're a Free Fire MAX player, then get ready to get your hands on these exciting rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 12

Before claiming the redeem codes, know that there are several rules around it. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.

Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward, but you can claim as many codes as possible if you want to maximize your chances of winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed on the official redemption website. The process is detailed below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 12

  1. GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  2. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  3. 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  4. MHM5D8ZQZP22
  5. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  6. WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  7. X99TK56XDJ4X
  8. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  9. FF7MUY4ME6SC
  10. B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: 

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: 

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: 

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: 

And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 06:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets