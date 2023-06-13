Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 13: Bundles and skins just waiting to be grabbed!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 13: Bundles and skins just waiting to be grabbed!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 13: Weapons, bundles, skins, and much more are on offer today. Grab them this way.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 13 2023, 07:04 IST
Grab free rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 13. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 13: Want to master headshots in Garena Free Fire MAX? Alok's Academy is back with important tips for players. By watching the video, players can know about elements that can affect headshots and improve their accuracy in battles. Garena North America recently tweeted, “Watch the latest episode of Alok's Academy and dominate the game with precise headshots.”

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 13

With a gaming environment so versatile, it is not really a surprise that Free Fire MAX has become a consistently growing community. And to appreciate this community, developers have been giving out redeem codes as a gesture of appreciation. These redeem codes contain free in-game items including diamond vouchers and premium bundles to let the players enjoy the game even more.

These redeem codes are 12-character long alphanumeric codes and each code contains individual mystery prizes. There is no limit on how many codes you can redeem but every code can be redeemed only once by each player. These codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

  1. Y9H87GY6FT8D
  2. FQX1FT2QS3WS
  3. GEF8B4N5M6YK
  4. OB987FD6E5TR
  5. AD2QFG8IH3EI
  6. ET5WG345T6YH
  7. RGY1TG4FVBE4
  8. G5B6NY3MKU8H
  9. DCV3BH4EJRFI
  10. JI56Y9HI8UBJ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 07:04 IST
