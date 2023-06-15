Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 15: Grab the Weekly Agenda rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 15: Grab the Weekly Agenda rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 15: Players can claim the latest rewards including bundles, costumes, weapons, and more today. Here is all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 07:48 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 15: Are you in a gaming mode? What if we tell you that along with playing Garena Free Fire MAX, you can also grab free rewards? That's right! Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab amazing freebies like bundles, diamonds, pets, characters, and more through daily redeem codes. Moreover, the Weekly Agenda is here! Players have the opportunity to get their hands on Skins, abilities, weapons, vehicles, and a bunch of other rewards.

And if all of that excites you, we have something which will make playing this game even sweeter. The daily redeem codes. Regular players of the game already know that it is a free and zero-hassle method of getting free in-game items. If you want to know today's codes and how to redeem them, then just read on.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 15

Before claiming the redeem codes, know that there are several rules around it. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes. Each code contains one mystery reward, but you can claim as many codes as possible if you want to maximize your chances of winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The process of claiming the codes is detailed below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 15

  1. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  2. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  3. UVX9PYZV54AC
  4. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  5. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  6. WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  7. HNC95435FAGJ
  8. ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 07:47 IST
