Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 23: Omnireptile Top-up Event rewards LEAKED!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 23: Want to get your hands on amazing freebies? You can grab costumes, skins, diamonds, and bundles for free with daily redeem codes. Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 07:11 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 23: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by game developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items, including skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles, and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

Special event

But before redeeming the codes, know that the Free Fire MAX Omnireptile Top-up Event will arrive soon! These time-limited events give players a chance to receive bonus diamonds or other exclusive rewards for topping up a certain amount of diamonds.

The rewards of the Omnireptile Top-up event have been leaked by a popular leaker known as BBBhai in a video. The rewards on offer include:

1. Buy 100 Diamonds to acquire

2. Purchase 300 Diamonds to obtain Omnireptile Backpack

Coming back to the redeem codes, who does not like getting rewards or freebies? However, do note that there are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 23

  1. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  2. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  3. V427K98RUCHZ
  4. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  5. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  6. FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  7. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  8. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  9. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  10. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  11. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  12. ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 23: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 07:11 IST
