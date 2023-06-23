Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 23: Omnireptile Top-up Event rewards LEAKED!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 23: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by game developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items, including skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles, and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

Special event

But before redeeming the codes, know that the Free Fire MAX Omnireptile Top-up Event will arrive soon! These time-limited events give players a chance to receive bonus diamonds or other exclusive rewards for topping up a certain amount of diamonds.

The rewards of the Omnireptile Top-up event have been leaked by a popular leaker known as BBBhai in a video. The rewards on offer include:

1. Buy 100 Diamonds to acquire

2. Purchase 300 Diamonds to obtain Omnireptile Backpack

Coming back to the redeem codes, who does not like getting rewards or freebies? However, do note that there are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 23

FFCMCPSJ99S3 XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2 FAGTFQRDE1XCF FFCMCPSBN9CU BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2 ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 23: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.