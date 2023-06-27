Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 27: Claim FREE rewards and charge boldly into battle!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 27: Players can get their hands on free rewards such as costumes, emotes, weapon loot crates and diamonds with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 07:26 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 27: If you haven't updated Garena Free Fire MAX to the latest OB40 version, then know that you're missing out on amazing upgrades! The patch was made live on May 31 and is available for download. What's new in the game? The OB40 update brings a new achievement system, new game modes, upgraded team-up experience as well as character-related changes. So, hurry up and download it now!

Coming back to the redeem codes, these are a great way for Garena players to get their hands on free in-game items such as weapon skins, characters, emotes, diamonds, bundles, and more. While the cosmetic upgrades will not give you a gameplay boost, they can help make your character unique and stand out from millions of other Garena Free Fire MAX players. Each code contains one mystery reward, but you can claim as many codes as possible if you want to maximize your chances of winning.

Do note that the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 27

  1. FF9MJ31CXKRG
  2. FFICJGW9NKYT
  3. FFCO8BS5JW2D
  4. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  5. FFICJGW9NKYT
  6. XUW3FNK7AV8N
  7. FF11NJN5YS3E
  8. FF11WFNPP956
  9. MQJWNBVHYAQM
  10. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  11. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  12. W4GPFVK2MR2C
  13. WCMERVCMUSZ9
  14. MSJX8VM25B95

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 27: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 07:26 IST
