Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 28: Participate in State Wars and earn rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 28:

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 07:27 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Know how to get the latest redeem codes in Garena Free Fire MAX. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 28: It is time for Garena Free Fire MAX players in India to take up arms and engage in battle as State Wars are still live! Just like Regional Battle, Free Fire MAX players must select a certain state and then go into battle. You can earn prizes by winning points in the game. The top prizes in the game include Dino Suit and the State Wars Champ top! You can participate in this event until June 29, so hurry up and engage in battle.

Moreover, keep an eye out for additional State Wars missions that will help you earn bonus points if your state reaches a milestone. In the end, the leaderboard rankings decide the prizes you will be eligible to earn.

Apart from such time-limited events, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also take advantage of redeem codes to earn cosmetic rewards. Instead of spending hard-earned cash, you can redeem the codes issued by the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX and get your hands on exclusive skins, emotes, diamonds, characters, bundles, and more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 28

Like Garena Free Fire, redeem codes for Free Fire MAX are also released that can be used to claim rewards for free. Players can also get rewards by completing in-game events, but it can be a bit difficult for new players. Therefore, these redeem codes can be used to get rewards or in-game items by following simple steps.

  1. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  2. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  3. V427K98RUCHZ
  4. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  5. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  6. FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  7. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  8. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  9. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  10. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  11. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  12. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  13. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  14. HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 28: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 07:26 IST
