Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 28: Participate in State Wars and earn rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 28: It is time for Garena Free Fire MAX players in India to take up arms and engage in battle as State Wars are still live! Just like Regional Battle, Free Fire MAX players must select a certain state and then go into battle. You can earn prizes by winning points in the game. The top prizes in the game include Dino Suit and the State Wars Champ top! You can participate in this event until June 29, so hurry up and engage in battle.

Moreover, keep an eye out for additional State Wars missions that will help you earn bonus points if your state reaches a milestone. In the end, the leaderboard rankings decide the prizes you will be eligible to earn.

Apart from such time-limited events, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also take advantage of redeem codes to earn cosmetic rewards. Instead of spending hard-earned cash, you can redeem the codes issued by the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX and get your hands on exclusive skins, emotes, diamonds, characters, bundles, and more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 28

Like Garena Free Fire, redeem codes for Free Fire MAX are also released that can be used to claim rewards for free. Players can also get rewards by completing in-game events, but it can be a bit difficult for new players. Therefore, these redeem codes can be used to get rewards or in-game items by following simple steps.

FFCMCPSJ99S3 XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2 FAGTFQRDE1XCF FFCMCPSBN9CU BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2 ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 28: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.