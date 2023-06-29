Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 29: Win Koala Bin and Boho Dagger this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 29: Win Koala Bin and Boho Dagger this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 29: Want to give your character a special look? Unlock a bunch of free rewards through Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 06:56 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 29 can be used to get freebies. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 29 can be used to get freebies. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 29: Garena Free Fire MAX players have an exciting opportunity to get their hands on the Koala Bin and Boho dagger for free! These rewards can be obtained through the Koala Top-Up event which started on June 27 and will go on till July 3. But how do top-up events work? During a top-up event, players are required to make diamond purchases which makes them eligible for free rewards, such as the Koala Bin. Free Fire MAX players can get a free Boho Dagger on the purchase of 100 diamonds and a Koala Bun along with the Boho Dagger on the purchase of 200 diamonds!

To purchase diamonds and win freebies, you simply need to head over to the Top-Up section of the game and select the desired amount of diamonds you wish to purchase. Complete the transaction and you will be eligible for the rewards once the diamonds reflect in your account.

Apart from timed and top-up events like this, players can grab similar exciting rewards for free through Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

These redeem codes are 12-character long alphanumeric characters and each code contains individual mystery prizes. There is no limit on how many codes you can redeem but every code can be redeemed only once by each player. These codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region.

That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible codes provided today. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 29 here.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 29

  1. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  2. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  3. V427K98RUCHZ
  4. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  5. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  6. FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  7. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  8. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  9. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  10. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  11. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  12. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  13. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  14. HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 29: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 06:55 IST
