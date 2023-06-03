Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 3: Do this to win FREE rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 3: These codes are time-sensitive, so make sure to claim them in the official redemption website. Know how to.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 03 2023, 07:29 IST
Free Fire Max
Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
Garena Free Fire MAX
However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
Garena Free Fire MAX
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
Garena Free Fire MAX
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Garena Free Fire MAX
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 3: Costumes, weapons, bundles and diamond vouchers. Do not miss out on any of these freebies.  (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 3: One of the few remaining online multiplayer battlegrounds games in India, Free Fire Max is gaining popularity due to its high-end graphics and animation. The game is essentially a smoother version of the original title and the only difference is that it is optimized to give a much nicer-looking environment and some exclusive elements (that do not affect the competitiveness). And just like the original title, getting premium bundles is almost impossible unless the player is willing to real money in the game. However, the developers have introduced redeem codes using which players can win freebies that include in-game items including free diamonds and premium bundles. So, check what's on offer today and claim these codes. Details below.

Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made an important announcement. It tweeted, “Free Fire has teamed up with the widely-anticipated animated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, to bring exciting content to players and fans around the globe”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 3

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains individual in-game items. So, just like a lucky draw, you can win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. Since there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim multiple codes to win the best rewards, however, one code can only be redeemed once by a player. To redeem the codes, players will have to visit the official redemption website. The process has been explained below.

There are a couple of rules which you must know. The codes have an expiration limit of 12-18 hours so make sure to claim them early. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not open for you. To make sure that doesn't affect the gifts you can win, try to claim as many codes as possible.

Today's redeem codes:

  1. FFD5TTFYJHGY8G7
  2. FKG7YGNBDRTK8KM
  3. FNBSFERTGNMUI54
  4. FY6UKLP0OKJHBVS
  5. FGERGHFTUYJDBCS
  6. FSSERGF2345TYJK
  7. FU8YL90PJHFTYXA
  8. FTQRDS2XCVBHJFU
  9. FYUYSH49YREC34B
  10. FN5JM67M840YU76
  11. FYT558I0O0NO9Y6
  12. F4RAQD2VTYHJ67H

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for June 3

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 07:29 IST
