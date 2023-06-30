Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 30: Win Vampire Wings in Knockout Event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 30: Another Knockout Event in Garena Free Fire MAX has begun. While the earlier Knockout Event offered players a chance to win the Coastal Guardian Bundle along with Scan, Diamond Royale Vouchers, and Cube Fragments, this event can help players get their hands on the new Vampire Wings! Garena Free Fire MAX developers launched the event on June 28 and it will go on till July 5, so there is plenty of time for you to grab the Vampire Wings.

How to play Knockout Events

To win exclusive rewards in Knockout Events, players must spend diamonds. Do note that there are no free spins available in such events. You can make the 1st spin by spending 9 diamonds and the 2nd spin for 19 diamonds. However, the cost increases significantly then. If you wish to spin for a 3rd time, it will cost you 49 diamonds, and a 4th spin requires you to spend a hefty 199 diamonds! The more spins you make, the more chances you have of winning the grand prize which is Vampire Wings.

Apart from Vampire Wings, you can also win Scans, Magic Cube Fragments, and Pet Food as part of this Knockout Event. On spinning, you will not receive an item twice

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 30

FFCMCPSJ99S3 XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2 FAGTFQRDE1XCF FFCMCPSBN9CU BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2 ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 30: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.