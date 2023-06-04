Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 4, 2023: Nab exciting rewards NOW

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 4, 2023: Nab exciting rewards NOW

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 4: Update your weapon handling with the latest patch! Don’t miss out on the latest freebies too.

By: HT TECH
Jun 04 2023, 06:41 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 4: How to get the latest redeem codes, updates and rewards - here is all you need to know. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 4, 2023: Did you update your Free Fire Max app with the new patch recently released on May 31? If not, do it now! The latest patch notes bring a multitude of exciting updates to enhance your gaming experience. One of these important changes is that Garena has reduced the effective range of shotguns (M1887/Charge Buster/M1014) that can reach unusually far. Similarly, SMGs are enhanced in the new patch, mainly focusing on damage to stabilize their impact when facing different types of enemies. With these updates, you can master your weapon handling.

However, if you are looking for new weapons or in-game inventories, then there is a simple way to earn a few. The redeem codes work like a gateway to nab a bunch of freebies on a daily basis – from costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles. In order to obtain these rewards, players must visit the Garena Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. It is crucial to keep in mind that the codes have a limited validity period of 12-18 hours, thus it is recommended to redeem them promptly. You can discover the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today right here.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 4, 2023:

  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • FF11DAKX4WHV
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

To begin the redemption process for Garena Free Fire, please visit the official redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing players of Garena Free Fire can access Free Fire MAX by logging in with their Free Fire account.
Step 2:

You can log in to your game account using various platforms such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Step 3:

Once logged in, enter any of the provided redeem codes into the designated text box and proceed by clicking the confirm button.
Step 4:

After completing the steps, the rewards will be showcased in your mail section within 24 hours. If you do not receive the reward, you will be notified via a message regarding the issue. 

04 Jun, 06:41 IST
