Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 9: Grab Weekly Agenda rewards NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 9: Garena Free Fire MAX weekly agenda is live! Through this campaign, Free Fire MAX players can grab special rewards like the M4A1- Infernal Dragon, In Glitch Bundle, and the Sonorous Steps emote for a limited time. Moreover, the latest update for Garena Free Fire MAX has brought gameplay enhancements like Backpack AutoPickup Optimization and a new Milestone System.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 9

Before claiming the redeem codes, know that there are several rules around it. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.

Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward, but you can claim as many codes as possible if you want to maximize your chances of winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed on the official redemption website. The process is detailed below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 9

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 9: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.