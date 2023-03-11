    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 11, 2023: Fun-looking parachutes can be won

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 11, 2023: Fun-looking parachutes can be won

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 11: These codes will let you win a wide range of in-game items including cool costumes. Is your favorite outfit hidden behind today's codes? Find out.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 11 2023, 09:25 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 11: The redeem codes which can be used to claim rewards today are provided here. Check details. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 11: If you are tired of the grind of pushing your rank and completing tasks, then you're not alone. The game is addictive and that's why many players spend hours playing the game. But the brain fatigue sets in pretty quickly when you play the same format over and over again. Make sure to take breaks from the game at regular intervals. And if you're worried that not grinding hard enough will result in you missing out on the rewards, then we have something else which is equally enticing. You can win exciting in-game items just by claiming these redeem codes. So, check them out below and know how to do it.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has revealed a new Fury Tower reward. The tweet said, “Get your fists ready! The Fury Tower is here, and the Claws of Fury and the Dark Destroyer Bundle are up for grabs”. 

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 11

    The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

    While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

    Check today's codes below:

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    E2F86ZREMK49

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for March 11

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 11 Mar, 09:24 IST
