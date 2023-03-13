    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: Get exciting items that will boost your power

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: Get exciting items that will boost your power

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are live! Give your gameplay a boost by redeeming these codes now.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 13 2023, 06:54 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 13 are live. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular multiplayer battle royal games in India and around the world. The battle royale game is the superior version of Garena Free Fire with improved graphics, advanced gameplay and more. The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX bring out major updates from time to time which brings out new content, game modes, live events, weapons, skins and more for players to stay engaged in the already hugely popular game.

    Moreover, the developers of the game regularly release redeem codes which players can avail to grab amazing in-game items such as weapons, characters, skins, gloo walls and more. Also, the Friend Call Back Event is live in Garena Free Fire MAX! Players can grab exciting items like Gloo Wall- Emerald Bloom in this event. Garena North America recently tweeted, “t's time to bring back your friends to the game with the Friend Call Back Event and win exciting rewards like the Gloo Wall- Emerald Bloom!”

    However, if you don't want to spend real money, players can get amazing free items through the redeem codes provided today. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13 here.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    E2F86ZREMK49

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: How to redeem these codes

    Step 1:

    Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2:

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3:

    You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4:

    And you are done! You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Mar, 06:54 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4