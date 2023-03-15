Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15, 2023: Chance to win the Floral Fortune Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: One of the major reasons why Free Fire is popular is because the developers are very active and community oriented. The game always has multiple events and campaigns ongoing which are refreshed weekly. This always gives the players something to look forward to and return to the game. Along with that, the promise of winning cool outfits and other rewards is a great incentive to make players grind for hours. This is one of the reasons that the lobby of the game is always full and the wait time is minimal. This really makes playing the game fun. What also makes it fun are the cool outfits that you can wear and customize your look with. And if you want them for free, all you have to do is use these redeem codes. Read on to know how to.

But before move on to the redeem codes, you should know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has posted about new accessories. The tweet said, “Quality beats Quantity! Friday's hot deal: M1014 Green Flame Draco EVO gun, and Saturday's cool catch: Bionic Vagabond Bundle”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15

Now, coming to the redeem codes, these are unique 12-characters long alphanumeric codes that contain mystery gifts of in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, outfits, pets, diamond vouchers, premium bundles and more. A player just needs to take the codes and submit them at the official redemption website. The detailed process has been explained below.

However, there are some rules too. There is no upper limit to how many codes can be claimed but a code can't be used twice by the same player. These codes also have an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours, so you need to grab them early. Finally, some of the codes can have a region-restriction, making you unable to claim them. To avoid missing out on freebies, make sure to claim as many of them as possible.

Today's redeem codes are below:

2FG94YCW9VMV

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

FFDBGQWPNHJX

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for March 15

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.