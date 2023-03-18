    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18, 2023: Win stellar outfits now

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18, 2023: Win stellar outfits now

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: Win exciting rewards in just a couple of steps. Know how to.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 18 2023, 10:25 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: Costumes, weapons, bundles and diamond vouchers. Do not miss out on any of these freebies.  (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: When it comes to cosmetic enhancements, Free Fire probably boasts of one of the largest catalog of skins and accessories for players. The game releases new outfits and bundles almost every week and five years after the release, the list has become a big one. Even if you lose out on claiming a costume when it is first announced, the game brings them back through Faded Wheel or Luck Royale events. But there are some rare outfits that were never reintroduced and thus, their value in the game is much higher than others. If you have had your eyes set on such rare outfits, you can actually stand a chance to get them through these daily redeem codes, if you're lucky. Read on to know more about them.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made an announcement on the occasion of St. Patrick's day. The tweet said, “Celebrate with Free Fire and earn the Camouflage Facepaint just for logging in, and kill 6 enemies for the M4A1- Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate".

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18

    The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes which contain mysterious rewards of in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

    There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    FFICJGW9NKYT

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    FF10617KGUF9

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    FF119MB3PFA5

    SARG886AV5GR

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    FF11DAKX4WH

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    FF11WFNPP956

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    FF9MJ31CXKRG

    FFCO8BS5JW2D

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for March 18

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 10:24 IST
