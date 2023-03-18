Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18, 2023: Win stellar outfits now

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: When it comes to cosmetic enhancements, Free Fire probably boasts of one of the largest catalog of skins and accessories for players. The game releases new outfits and bundles almost every week and five years after the release, the list has become a big one. Even if you lose out on claiming a costume when it is first announced, the game brings them back through Faded Wheel or Luck Royale events. But there are some rare outfits that were never reintroduced and thus, their value in the game is much higher than others. If you have had your eyes set on such rare outfits, you can actually stand a chance to get them through these daily redeem codes, if you're lucky. Read on to know more about them.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made an announcement on the occasion of St. Patrick's day. The tweet said, “Celebrate with Free Fire and earn the Camouflage Facepaint just for logging in, and kill 6 enemies for the M4A1- Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate".

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes which contain mysterious rewards of in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WH

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11WFNPP956

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for March 18

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.