    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 19: Be quick or you will lose out!

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 19: Be quick or you will lose out!

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 19, 2023: Grab the opportunity to claim freebies and rewards today. Know the codes and events here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 19 2023, 06:40 IST
    Best features of Xbox Game Pass in 2023 that will boost gaming experience
    Xbox
    1/6 If you want to get your hands on a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, know that there are some lesser-known benefits that come with the membership.  (HT Tech)
    Xbox
    2/6 Partner games: You can access EA Play across console, cloud and PC, as well as our recently launched partnership with Riot Games such as member-exclusive content for League of Legends, Valorant, and other Riot titles with the Ultimate subscription. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/6 Day one access: You can also access new games from Xbox Game Studios as well as franchises from Bethesda Softworks, indie games and more on day one including upcoming hits like Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends  (Microsoft)
    image caption
    4/6 Smart TV support: You can connect your Bluetooth controller and play directly through the Xbox App without a console while connecting it either with Samsung 2021 or Samsung 2022 Smart TVs.  (Microsoft)
    image caption
    5/6 Exclusive content and perks: For your favourite games such as Minecraft, Apex Legends, MultiVersus updates and DLCs are available at no extra cost.   (Microsoft)
    Xbox
    6/6 Lifestyle and entertainment options: Need a break from gaming? The Game Pass Ultimate also offers plenty of lifestyle and entertainment perks and member-only benefits like 3-month free trials of Apple TV+ or Calm Premium.   (Xbox)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 19, 2023: Grab rewards today by participating in events, and redeem codes. (Garena International)

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 19, 2023: Similar to Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players too can use the codes and events to grab freebies and rewards today. Players can earn the Camouflage Facepaint, and kill 6 enemies for the M4A1- Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Happy St. Patrick's Day, survivors! Celebrate with Free Fire and earn the Camouflage Facepaint just for logging in, and kill 6 enemies for the M4A1- Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate! Tag your squad in the comments!"

    Players also have the last chance to upgrade their firepower today. "Ready to upgrade your firepower? Top up now and get upto 5 Green Flame Draco Token Boxes to upgrade your M1014 Green Flame Draco EVO! See you in the battle, survivors!," another tweet read.

    Apart from participating in the above mentioned events, you also have an opportunity to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others. These freebies can be claimed using the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

    Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 19, 2023:

    F34RFTYTHB76TU

    F5238K9PLSRE234

    FGYUO90OL8RTFH

    FYJT7IKU9OTT5GR

    FBT23454THGGVG

    FO0LOMHMKO90H

    F56TYGFGS5T56JZ

    FAAQ2TRYHHUH23

    FGHNGHYU8KR7JB

    FFT67UI7878CGFR

    F89OLJ5E4T425HY

    FUIO80T423DBFG

    FGYJ3DFGFTJ7UJ9

    F0JHYHA12EG45T5

    F6HT7TRD2NHJ4I

    FUTYTCBNJDEJIO0

    FT4UY5HGNTGLIX

    FUYA6TREQ2VT7U9

    FLO834RKIUYTVF4

    FBNDTL6JO9I8YA2

    FF67U54RD2VTH6

    Garena Free Fire MAX: Claim the freebies this way

    Step 1:

    Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
    Step 2:

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
    Step 3:

    Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
    Step 4:

    Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Mar, 06:40 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Google Authenticator
    Don't get hacked! Protect your Gmail account with Google Authenticator; FREE for iPhones
    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5 Pro
    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile