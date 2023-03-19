Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 19: Be quick or you will lose out!

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 19, 2023: Similar to Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players too can use the codes and events to grab freebies and rewards today. Players can earn the Camouflage Facepaint, and kill 6 enemies for the M4A1- Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Happy St. Patrick's Day, survivors! Celebrate with Free Fire and earn the Camouflage Facepaint just for logging in, and kill 6 enemies for the M4A1- Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate! Tag your squad in the comments!"

Players also have the last chance to upgrade their firepower today. "Ready to upgrade your firepower? Top up now and get upto 5 Green Flame Draco Token Boxes to upgrade your M1014 Green Flame Draco EVO! See you in the battle, survivors!," another tweet read.

Apart from participating in the above mentioned events, you also have an opportunity to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others. These freebies can be claimed using the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 19, 2023:

F34RFTYTHB76TU

F5238K9PLSRE234

FGYUO90OL8RTFH

FYJT7IKU9OTT5GR

FBT23454THGGVG

FO0LOMHMKO90H

F56TYGFGS5T56JZ

FAAQ2TRYHHUH23

FGHNGHYU8KR7JB

FFT67UI7878CGFR

F89OLJ5E4T425HY

FUIO80T423DBFG

FGYJ3DFGFTJ7UJ9

F0JHYHA12EG45T5

F6HT7TRD2NHJ4I

FUTYTCBNJDEJIO0

FT4UY5HGNTGLIX

FUYA6TREQ2VT7U9

FLO834RKIUYTVF4

FBNDTL6JO9I8YA2

FF67U54RD2VTH6