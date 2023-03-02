    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 2: Win cool outfits and accessories

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 2: Win cool outfits and accessories

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 2: These codes contain cool in-game items like skins, costumes, free diamonds and premium bundles. Know how to claim them.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 02 2023, 09:27 IST
    Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 2: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 2: Waiting for Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Monday? Your wait is over as a fresh set of redeem codes have been released by Free Fire Max. The players can redeem these codes to unlock weapon loot crates, emotes, skins and much more for free. Today's Free Fire max redeem codes will offer bundles, pets, skins, vouchers, outfits, free diamonds, and more. All these Free Fire Max codes are a 12 characters long and are redeemable only once. Since the game is identical to its original Free Fire, the gameplay is also similar. There's no limit on the number of codes that can be redeemed, hence, players can unlock as many redeem codes as they want.

    But wait. Before we move to the redeem codes, here is an interesting announcement by Garena Free Fire North America Twitter. It said, “Ready to stock up on some new gear? The Hacker Store is open for business until 7th March. Get your hands on the M1887- Terrano Burst before it's too late”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 2

    Now, coming to the redeem codes, these are unique 12-character long alphanumeric codes which are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation for the community. Each code contains a mystery in-game item that ranges from weapon skins, accessories, gloo walls, weapon crate, katana skins, costumes, free diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. To redeem the codes, you need to visit the official redemption website and submit the codes. The process has been elaborated at the bottom.

    But do remember these rules as well. While there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, used codes cannot be claimed multiple times by the same player. These codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours, so ensure to grab them early. Finally, some of the codes might have a region-restriction, so it might not work for you. To not lose out on any gifts, try to claim as many codes as possible.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    E2F86ZREMK49

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for March 2

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 09:26 IST
