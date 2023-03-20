    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20: Get free weapons, skins and more

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20: Get free weapons, skins and more

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20: Skins, weapons, loot crates, and more free rewards are on offer today! Grab them this way.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 20 2023, 06:53 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    View all Images
    Check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 20. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 20: Want to take advantage of special in-game items in Garena Free Fire MAX to boost your gameplay without spending real money? Use these redeem codes and get free rewards today! Developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have released a fresh set of redeem codes for exciting rewards like weapon loot crate, emotes and more. Players can redeem them and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, character upgrades, and more, all for free. There are several such rewards schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game.

    While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free.

    Before that, know that a new patch for Garena Free Fire MAX is coming on March 22! With this patch, players will be able to purchase characters with gold at the maximum level directly, complete BR in-match quests for rewards among other improvements.

    In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you're a Garena Fere Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can. Do note that there are no limitations on how many codes you can redeem but all these codes are valid only once.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    E2F86ZREMK49

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20: Steps to grab rewards

    Step 1:

    Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2:

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3:

    You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4:

    And you are done! You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 20 Mar, 06:52 IST

    First Published Date: 20 Mar, 06:52 IST
