Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 26: Awesome freebies on offer

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 26, 2023: Grab freebies like weapons, skins, and more today. Participate in events too. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2023, 07:24 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 26, 2023: Grab rewards this way. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 26, 2023: You have a chance to participate in several events and bag rewards today. Similar to Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players too can use the redeem codes and events to grab freebies and rewards now. Players can get free Grenade- Blast 'n' Shrug, Alvaro Character, M82B- Fiery Rush, and more.

Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Get the new M82B- Fiery Rush only within 9 flips or less! Available from today until 31st March only! Get your new M82B now! Meanwhile, another tweet read, "Don't miss your chance to get the free Grenade- Blast 'n' Shrug from the Alvaro campaign! Just top up 1 diamond or more from today until 27th March! What are you waiting for? Top up now!"

You also have an opportunity to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others. These freebies can be claimed using the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 26, 2023:

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW3D28VZD6

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

Garena Free Fire MAX: Claim the freebies this way

Step 1:

Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Step 3:

Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
 
Step 4:

Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 06:52 IST
