    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3, 2023: Stylish rewards to spice up your game

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3, 2023: Stylish rewards to spice up your game

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: You can win bundles, diamond vouchers, skins, weapon crates, pets and new characters. Don’t forget to claim today’s rewards.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 10:21 IST
    Garena Free Fire
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for September 27: From costumes, weapons, loot crates, emotes to premium bundles and more, a lot can be won from these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)
    Garena Free Fire
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for September 27: From costumes, weapons, loot crates, emotes to premium bundles and more, a lot can be won from these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Waiting for Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today? The game has released a fresh set of redeem codes bringing in exciting rewards like weapon loot crate, emotes and much more. Players can get them here and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, etc all for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So if you're a Garena Free Fire Max player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

    But before we share more details, you need to know this. Garena Free Fire North America Twitter is giving out more freebies. The tweet said, “Did someone say FREE? That's right, Travel 10,000m in any mode until 12th March and get the Antique Tempo Skyboard for free”. 

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3

    Know what redeem codes are before you begin claiming these rewards. The redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

    But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that. Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

    Check today's codes:

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    SARG886AV5GR

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    FF119MB3PFA5

    FF11DAKX4WHV

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF11WFNPP956

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    FF10617KGUF9

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for March 3

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    Did you get some cool rewards today? Make sure to come back again tomorrow to keep winning new prizes

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 10:21 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5