    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 5: Claim free rewards quickly! Know how

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 5: Claim free rewards quickly! Know how

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 5, 2023: Hurry! Don't miss out on the opportunity to grab rewards like 5x Sneaky Clown MP40 Weapon Loot Crates, Monson Orakii Essential Turtleneck, among others. Know how to claim.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 05 2023, 06:29 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire Max
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 5, 2023: Here is how to grab rewards today. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 5, 2023: Be quick and don't miss out on the opportunity to grab rewards today. Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab 5x Sneaky Clown MP40 Weapon Loot Crates, Monson Orakii Essential Turtleneck, among others now. The information has been provided by Garena Free Fire North America over its official Twitter handle. "Time to turn up the heat in Free Fire with Shotgun Blitz mode! Play 3 matches and get 5x Sneaky Clown MP40 Weapon Loot Crates.. Let's gooo survivors!," the tweet read.

    Meanwhile, another tweet read, "Time to spin and win big! The new Faded Wheel brings you the Monson Orakii Essential Turtleneck and the Mind it! emote. Your enemies won't know what hit 'em!." Also, today is the last day for you to grab the Gloo Wall- Voidborne. Players will have to top up and get it now. "Gloo Wall - Voidborne: because sometimes, you just need to block out the haters...with style! Top up and get it now." Free Fire North America informed.

    Apart from the above mentioned rewards, you also have an opportunity to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others. These freebies can be claimed using the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

    Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 5, 2023:

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    FF11WFNPP956

    MQJWNBVHYAQM

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    W4GPFVK2MR2C

    WCMERVCMUSZ9

    MSJX8VM25B95

    RRQ3SSJTN9UK

    FF7MUY4ME6S

    SARG886AV5GR

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    FFICDCTSL5FT

    PACJJTUA29UU

    FFBCLQ6S7W25

    TJ57OSSDN5AP

    FFPLUED93XRT

    R9UVPEYJOXZX

    TFF9VNU6UD9J

    HAYATOAVU76V

    RRQ3SSJTN9UK

    Garena Free Fire MAX: Claim the freebies this way

    Step 1:

    Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
    Step 2:

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
    Step 3:

    Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
    Step 4:

    Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 05 Mar, 06:29 IST
