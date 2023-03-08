    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 8, 2023: You can win stunning weapon skins today

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 8, 2023: You can win stunning weapon skins today

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 8: You can win bundles, diamond vouchers, skins, weapon crates, pets and new characters. Don’t forget to claim today’s rewards.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 09:30 IST
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 8: Claim Garena Free Fire in-game items for free by redeeming codes. Here is how. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 8: Do you only focus on your HP during the game or do you also focus on the EP? Ethical Power (EP) is a crucial tool that can keep you from dying during combat. If the EP bar is full, the player recovers HP passively without any other aids. So, keeping it high means even during the battle, if you take a few shots, you can recover and eliminate your opponents. And all you need to do for this is eat as many mushrooms you can before getting into a fight. Now, before you get on the game to test out this strategy, you should also claim today's redeem codes. Know how to do it below.

    Today, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter made a big announcement. The account tweeted, “Get ready because it's gonna be a blooming week ahead‼️ Look forward to the Super Wonder Wheel coming tomorrow followed by Fury Tower and a new Faded Wheel over this weekend”. 

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 8

    Know what redeem codes are before you begin claiming these rewards. The redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

    But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that. Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

    Check today's codes:

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    MHM5D8ZQZP22

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    FFICJGW9NKYT

    XUW3FNK7AV8N

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for March 8

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    Did you get some cool rewards today? Make sure to come back again tomorrow to keep winning new prizes.

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 09:30 IST
