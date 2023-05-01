Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Get all the power you need-for FREE!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Garena Free Fire MAX is extremely popular among gamers in India. If you also want to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game characters, skins, costumes, weapons, among others then you can do it now as the latest set of 12 digit redeem codes for May 1 have been released.

It is building up to an exciting few days for Garena Free Fire MAX players as another reward has gone live through the token wheel! Players can grab the MP40 gun skins collection by collecting yellow and purple poker tokens to exchange for rewards.

Like Garena Free Fire, Free Fire MAX developers also release redeem codes which can be used to claim rewards for free. Free Fire MAX players can also get rewards by completing in-game events, but it can be a bit difficult for the new players. Therefore, these redeem codes can be used to get the rewards or in-game items by following a few simple steps.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1

FFICJGW9NKYT FFCO8BS5JW2D VNY3MQWNKEGU ZZATXB24QES8 U8S47JGJH5MG FFIC33NTEUKA FFAC2YXE6RF2 FF9MJ31CXKRG FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ 6KWMFJVMQQYG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Steps to grab free rewards

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.