Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Get all the power you need-for FREE!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 06:41 IST
Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Grab the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Garena Free Fire MAX is extremely popular among gamers in India. If you also want to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game characters, skins, costumes, weapons, among others then you can do it now as the latest set of 12 digit redeem codes for May 1 have been released.

It is building up to an exciting few days for Garena Free Fire MAX players as another reward has gone live through the token wheel! Players can grab the MP40 gun skins collection by collecting yellow and purple poker tokens to exchange for rewards.

Like Garena Free Fire, Free Fire MAX developers also release redeem codes which can be used to claim rewards for free. Free Fire MAX players can also get rewards by completing in-game events, but it can be a bit difficult for the new players. Therefore, these redeem codes can be used to get the rewards or in-game items by following a few simple steps.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1

  1. FFICJGW9NKYT
  2. FFCO8BS5JW2D
  3. VNY3MQWNKEGU
  4. ZZATXB24QES8
  5. U8S47JGJH5MG
  6. FFIC33NTEUKA
  7. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  8. FF9MJ31CXKRG
  9. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  10. HNC95435FAGJ
  11. 6KWMFJVMQQYG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Steps to grab free rewards

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 01 May, 06:40 IST
