Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10: Get EXCLUSIVE Booyah Fiesta rewards for free!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10: Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular multiplayer battle royal games in India and around the world. This battle royale game is very popular among players, being the superior version of Garena Free Fire with improved graphics, advanced gameplay and more. To keep players interested, the developers of the game introduce major updates from time to time which brings out new content, game modes, live events, weapons, skins and more for players to stay engaged in the already hugely popular game.

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have recently made colourful skydiving events live as part of the Booyah Fiesta! By participating in these events, players can grab a free carnival parachute. To get it, Garena Free Fire MAX players just need to deal 5000 damage to opponents. The official Twitter account of Garena North America tweeted, “Take your adrenaline rush to new heights with colorful skydiving events! Don't miss this chance to show off your style in the skies!”

Moreover, the developers regularly release redeem codes which players can avail to grab amazing in-game items such as weapons, characters, skins, gloo walls and more. So, if you don't want to spend real money, players can get amazing free items through the redeem codes provided today. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10 here.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10

V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2 FFCMCPSBN9CU FFBBCVQZ4MWA BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2 ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.