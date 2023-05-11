Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 11: Nab the latest rewards, but be quick! Here is how

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11, 2023: You need to be quick to grab the rewards and freebies on time, that is before they expire. Free Fire players have the opportunity to get the Timbered Blooms Bundle today. They can also claim several other in-game items. Informing about the Timbered Blooms Bundle, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Don't miss out on the Timbered Blooms Bundle! Get it now at the Flaming store with a first-spin discount for only 3 diamonds.. Hurry, this offer ends on May 14th.

Garena Free Fire North America has also released the Weekly agenda and this weekend, players can claim Crimson theme collections featuring Katana, gun skins, motorbikes, bundles, and more. Free Fire players can also know that they can take advantage of the Supermarket event on Saturday where they can enjoy up to 75 percent off. "The Weekly Agenda is out now! Gear up for the Crimson theme collections featuring Katana, gun skins, motorbikes, bundles, and more! Plus, don't miss the upcoming Supermarket event on Saturday, where you can enjoy up to 75% off. Don't miss out!," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 11, 2023:

8F3QZKNTLWBZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q X99TK56XDJ4X EYH2W3XK8UPG UVX9PYZV54AC BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2 GCNVA2PDRGRZ 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 B3G7A22TWDR7X 6KWMFJVMQQYG FF7MUY4ME6SC MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.