Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Get your hands on EXCLUSIVE Crimson-themed rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Garena Free Fire MAX players are in luck as the Weekly Agenda is out now! Players have a chance to get their hands on exciting crimson-themed rewards like Katana, gun skins, motorbikes, bundles, and more. Moreover, there is a Supermarket event live on Saturday where Free Fire MAX players can heavy discounts and up to 75% off on certain in-game items!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12

Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward, but you can claim as many codes as possible if you want to maximize your chances of winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed on the official redemption website. The process is detailed below.

There are some rules you should be aware of as well. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.

FFAC2YXE6RF2 FFBBCVQZ4MWA FFCMCPSBN9CU 8F3QZKNTLWBZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q X99TK56XDJ4X EYH2W3XK8UPG UVX9PYZV54AC BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.