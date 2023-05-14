Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 14: Triple Wolves mode is here! Check latest codes, events
Garena Free Fire MAX players can know that they can now enjoy playing Triple Wolves mode. Here are the latest details you need to know.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 14, 2023: Here is an amazing information for the players of the Garena Free Fire MAX. The game has introduced the thrilling Triple Wolves mode. Informing the same Garena Free Fire MAX North America tweeted, "Introducing the thrilling Triple Wolves mode! Experience the excitement of Lonewolf mode with a twist! This mode expands the team number to three..Get ready to unleash your skills and dominate the Triple Wolves mode!"
Apart from the mode, the game also informed about the arrival of the Uzi Outer Cosmos in the Incubator. "The Uzi Outer Cosmos has arrived in the Incubator! Don't miss your chance to obtain this cosmic weapon and unleash its power on the battlefield," another tweet read. Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below.
It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 14, 2023:
F34RTTF7UJ78O09
FONBFGCBVDZSCQ
F2434RT5RYHFT7JG
FYUKHU89IO8NGV
FHBFTHFTYHNA73R
FTRGHT678IUTYHB
FDRTFBTFYJUIO9VA
F23ERFRTGFRHUIK
F98OIUGERST4RE2
FQDXDFVFNYYUKIO
F9GHN7Y8I89JHGSE
F5RFO78YHETRDG5
FE5GRDFTHGTY5HR
Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes
Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.
