Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 14: Triple Wolves mode is here! Check latest codes, events

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 14, 2023: Here is an amazing information for the players of the Garena Free Fire MAX. The game has introduced the thrilling Triple Wolves mode. Informing the same Garena Free Fire MAX North America tweeted, "Introducing the thrilling Triple Wolves mode! Experience the excitement of Lonewolf mode with a twist! This mode expands the team number to three..Get ready to unleash your skills and dominate the Triple Wolves mode!"

Apart from the mode, the game also informed about the arrival of the Uzi Outer Cosmos in the Incubator. "The Uzi Outer Cosmos has arrived in the Incubator! Don't miss your chance to obtain this cosmic weapon and unleash its power on the battlefield," another tweet read. Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below.

It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 14, 2023:

F34RTTF7UJ78O09

FONBFGCBVDZSCQ

F2434RT5RYHFT7JG

FYUKHU89IO8NGV

FHBFTHFTYHNA73R

FTRGHT678IUTYHB

FDRTFBTFYJUIO9VA

F23ERFRTGFRHUIK

F98OIUGERST4RE2

FQDXDFVFNYYUKIO

F9GHN7Y8I89JHGSE

F5RFO78YHETRDG5

FE5GRDFTHGTY5HR