Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 15: Grab Legendary costumes, weapons this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 15: Garena Free Fire MAX players are in for a treat as the game's developers have made the Project Crimson event live! Through this, players can get their hands on exciting rewards such as Orion and its themed events. Moreover, items such as EVO M1014, legendary costumes, and the Triple Wolves mode can also be obtained by completing tasks.

Apart from these event-related rewards, the developers of the game have also made Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 15 live! If you also want to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game characters, skins, costumes, and weapons, among others then you can do it now with the latest set of 12-digit redeem codes.

There are several such reward schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game. While weapons, characters, skins, and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers, and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer.

So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as possible.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 15

8F3QZKNTLWBZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q HNC95435FAGJ NPYFATT3HGSQ 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 B3G7A22TWDR7X 6KWMFJVMQQYG FF7MUY4ME6SC FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D1U3XA3 XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 15: Steps to grab free rewards

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.