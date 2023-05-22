Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 22: Get your hands on Project Crimson rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 22: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are live! Give your gameplay a boost by redeeming these codes now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 06:25 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 22 are now live. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 22: Garena Free Fire MAX players are in for a great time as Project Crimson is still going on! Therefore, it is a great chance for players to get their hands on exclusive and exciting rewards such as Rotborne grenade, Colorful Guitar backpack, Scoped-In headpiece and banner, and more. The official Twitter page of Garena North America recently tweeted, “Complete Project Crimson missions in Free Fire for awesome rewards!”

Apart from timed events like this, players can grab similar exciting rewards for free or pay an amount to get the premium pass, which also unlocks special rewards.

These redeem codes are 12-character long alphanumeric characters and each code contains individual mystery prizes. There is no limit on how many codes you can redeem but every code can be redeemed only once by each player. These codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region.

That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible codes provided today. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 22 here.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 22

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

MHM5D8ZQZP22

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 22: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 22 May, 06:24 IST
