Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24: Freebies on offer! Grab them now
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24: Weapons, bundles, skins, and much more are on offer today. Grab them this way.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 24: Waiting for Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today? The game has released a fresh set of redeem codes bringing in exciting rewards like weapon loot crates, emotes, and much more. Players can get them here and unlock the Skin upgrades, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, etc all for free. There are several reward schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game.
Apart from the redeem codes, Project Crimson is still live, and it introduces more exciting rewards! Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on deadly weapons like M1014, the Katana, the Gloo Wall, and more. Garena North America recently tweeted, “The scorpion's venom has transformed the M1014, the Katana, the Gloo Wall, and more weapons into deadly tools.”
So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- HNC95435FAGJ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- NPFYATT3HGSQ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And it's done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71684891655833