Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25: You can win diamond vouchers, rare bundles, more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25: Grab in-game items ranging from diamond vouchers to costumes and weapons.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 25 2023, 07:14 IST
Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25: These will be available only for a limited period of time. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25: Waiting for Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today? The game has released a fresh set of redeem codes bringing in exciting rewards like weapon loot crates, emotes, and much more. Players can get them here and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, etc all for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So if you're a Garena Free Fire Max player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

But before we share more details, you need to know this. Garena Free Fire North America Twitter posted about a big announcement coming our way. It said, “Get ready for an exciting new collaboration in Free Fire! Can you guess who will be joining the battle? Stay tuned for the big reveal, coming soon”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25

These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items ranging from skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

There are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  1. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  2. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  3. V427K98RUCHZ
  4. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  5. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  6. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  7. FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  8. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  9. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  10. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  11. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  12. ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for May 25

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 25 May, 07:13 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets