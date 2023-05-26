Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 26: BIG game enhancements coming with latest update!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 26: Weapons, bundles, skins, and much more are on offer today. Grab them this way.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 26 2023, 06:33 IST
Grab free rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 26. (Garena Free Fire )
Grab free rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 26. (Garena Free Fire )

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 26: Garena Free Fire MAX players are in for a treat in the coming days as the latest patch for Garena Free Fire MAX will be available to download soon. This new update will bring new features like a new achievement system, new game modes, upgraded team-up experience as well as character-related changes. Free Fire MAX can download this update starting May 31.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 26

With a gaming environment so versatile, it is not really a surprise that Free Fire MAX has become a consistently growing community. And to appreciate this community, developers have been giving out redeem codes as a gesture of appreciation. These redeem codes contain free in-game items including diamond vouchers and premium bundles to let the players enjoy the game even more.

These redeem codes are 12-character long alphanumeric codes and each code contains individual mystery prizes. There is no limit on how many codes you can redeem but every code can be redeemed only once by each player. These codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

  1. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  2. FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  3. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  4. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  5. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  6. V427K98RUCHZ
  7. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  8. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  9. FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  10. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  11. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  12. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  13. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  14. MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 26 May, 06:32 IST
