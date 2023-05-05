Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5: Get free Carnival Parachute this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5: Free weapons, skins, loot crates and much more are on offer today. Grab free rewards this way.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 07:50 IST
Grab free rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 5. (Garena Free Fire )

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 5: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have recently made colourful skydiving events live as part of the Booyah Fiesta! By participating in these events, players can grab a free carnival parachute. To get it, Garena Free Fire MAX players just need to deal 5000 damage to opponents. The official Twitter account of Garena North America tweeted, “Take your adrenaline rush to new heights with colorful skydiving events! Don't miss this chance to show off your style in the skies!”

Garena Free Fire MAX players can also take advantage of redeem codes for May 5 which have been made live. They can be used to gain thrilling rewards, such as weapons, loot crates, skins, emotes, and other goodies. By using these codes, players can receive various upgrades for their characters, weapons, skins, and even pets, without spending any money. These free rewards can be accessed through the game, enabling players to enhance their gameplay experience and gain an in-game advantage.

In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5

  1. FF11NJN5YS3E
  2. Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  3. W0JJAFV3TU5E
  4. YXY3EGTLHGJX
  5. FF10GCGXRNHY
  6. SARG886AV5GR
  7. FF1164XNJZ2V
  8. FF119MB3PFA5
  9. FF11DAKX4WHV
  10. WLSGJXS5KFYR
  11. FF11WFNPP956
  12. ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  13. FF10617KGUF9

Garena Free Fire MAX: Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And it's done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 05 May, 07:50 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets