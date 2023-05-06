Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Grab bundles, skin, and more NOW; know how

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 6, 2023: Free Fire MAX players can collect several in-game items like bundles, skins, and more with the help of latest redeem codes. And that's not all! Players can even participate in several events organised by the game. As per the latest detail provided by Garena Free Fire North America, players can get the Shinjuku Influencer Bundle from the faded wheel today. "Don't miss out on the Shinjuku Influencer Bundle from the faded wheel Also, get a chance to win the cool iced Glare Backpack and ride the skies with the Cyber Bunnies skyboard. Available from May 3-9 only!," the tweet read.

Want to claim more freebies and rewards? Players can get Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles today. Informing about the same, another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated, "Step up your fashion game with the Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles. Now available on the Lucky Wheel starting at only 9 diamonds!Don't miss out on this limited-time event, available until May 7th."

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 6, 2023:

FS4RTGFTJY8O88

F0OLKJRY56YDFE

F2Q3E7RE45TFBN

FYJU8KU9OL0IUO

FP09OIKTJRTBFT

FYHGAF23Q3E4FG

FRTYJNYGUJKY8K

FU9O90OKJHDRTD

FRYHBFTYHNDRTR

FTFHJ8UYIKJT6Y

FERWEFVBNU8KJO

FKLHUIKUKRF66Y