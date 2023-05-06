Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Grab bundles, skin, and more NOW; know how
Garena Free Fire MAX players can use the latest set of redeem codes to grab several in-game items. Know details here.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 6, 2023: Free Fire MAX players can collect several in-game items like bundles, skins, and more with the help of latest redeem codes. And that's not all! Players can even participate in several events organised by the game. As per the latest detail provided by Garena Free Fire North America, players can get the Shinjuku Influencer Bundle from the faded wheel today. "Don't miss out on the Shinjuku Influencer Bundle from the faded wheel Also, get a chance to win the cool iced Glare Backpack and ride the skies with the Cyber Bunnies skyboard. Available from May 3-9 only!," the tweet read.
Want to claim more freebies and rewards? Players can get Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles today. Informing about the same, another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated, "Step up your fashion game with the Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles. Now available on the Lucky Wheel starting at only 9 diamonds!Don't miss out on this limited-time event, available until May 7th."
Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.
Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 6, 2023:
FS4RTGFTJY8O88
F0OLKJRY56YDFE
F2Q3E7RE45TFBN
FYJU8KU9OL0IUO
FP09OIKTJRTBFT
FYHGAF23Q3E4FG
FRTYJNYGUJKY8K
FU9O90OKJHDRTD
FRYHBFTYHNDRTR
FTFHJ8UYIKJT6Y
FERWEFVBNU8KJO
FKLHUIKUKRF66Y
Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes
Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71683342501505