Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 30, 2023: Get Denim Dino, Bonefreeze Dino bundles NOW
Along with using the redeem codes Garena Free Fire players can collect Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles today. Here is how.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 30, 2023: Other than using the daily redeem codes, Garena Free Fire players can participate in several events too to collect several rewards. Players have a chance to get Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles today. It will be made available to the players until May 7, 2023. Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Step up your fashion game with the Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles. Now available on the Lucky Wheel starting at only 9 diamonds! Don't miss out on this limited-time event, available until May 7th."
Players can also collect three Paper Windmill Tokens to claim 2D Dino Draft Bundle as another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated, "Get ready for some prehistoric fun with the 2D Dino Draft Bundle! Collect three Paper Windmill Tokens to claim this amazing bundle, complete with special effects. Hurry, this limited-time offer is only available until May 7th! Don't miss out on the dino-mite fun!"
Meanwhile, if you are not willing to participate in the events, you can take advantage of the latest set of redeem codes released today. The redeem codes can be checked below and can help you claim the in-game items like costumes, weapons, and more for free. The redeem codes will be valid for 12-18 hours.
Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies below.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 30, 2023:
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
MCPW3D28VZD6
EYH2W3XK8UPG
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFCMCPSBN9CU
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
BR43FMAPYEZZ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 30, 2023
Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.
