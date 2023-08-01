Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 1: Mind-blowing freebies await!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 1: Players can check the latest set of redeem codes, the process to claim them, and other details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 01 2023, 06:30 IST
Grab amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire codes for August 1. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 1: It is anniversary month as Garena Free Fire turns 6 this year! Although the 6th Anniversary event ended in July, the game's developers could still have something special in store for the players. Battle royale games have become extremely popular in the last few years and Garena Free Fire now faces competition from the likes of Call of Duty Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and more. Although the game is still banned in India, it is available to players outside the country.

In the game, players must survive till the end to become the winner, which can be difficult especially if you're a novice. Garena Free Fire players can take the help of in-game items like gloo walls, character skins, weapon skins, emotes, diamonds, and more. While not all of them will help you gain a tactical advantage, items like character and weapon skins can help spice up your character in the game. You can purchase most of these items through the in-game shop but it will cost diamonds.

However, you can also get similar items for free with Garena Free Fire redeem codes. Players can get their hands on bundles, diamonds, weapon skins, and character skins without paying anything. It can be known that these redeem codes are released daily and comes with an expiry time of 12-18 hours. Therefore Garena Free Fire players need to redeem them before they expire!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2PG
  • WCMERVCMUSZ9
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 1: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 06:30 IST
