Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 10: Nab Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi skin!

Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 10 and learn how to redeem them. Players can also grab freebies with the latest OB41 update of the game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 07:52 IST
Know how to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 10. (ff.garena.com)
Know how to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 10. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 10: The next big update for Garena Free Fire is set to drop today, and it will bring several gameplay enhancements, new features, game modes, and weapons, alongside bug fixes. In anticipation of the OB41 update, the Advanced Server was made live in July, giving select players a chance to try out the new features and report bugs before the update is rolled out worldwide. The developers of Garena Free Fire are also providing several freebies with the OB41 update as a token of appreciation for the Garena community.

Garena Free Fire OB41 update: Details

As part of the update, players can grab the Skull Punker AWM or Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi skin in the game. Announcing both rewards, the official account of the Garena Free Fire wrote on Facebook, “Get super cool gun skins such as the legendary Skull Punker AWM or the dashing Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi! Update the game on 10 August for more details!”

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 10

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are 12-digit unique codes consisting of alphabets and numbers. These codes are a great way to grab freebies like loot boxes, characters, skins, emotes, weapons, and more. With each code, players can redeem one exclusive reward. Do note that there are no limitations on how many codes you can redeem but all these codes are valid only once. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • X99TK56XDJ4X

Garena Free Fire: How to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' to receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 07:52 IST
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

