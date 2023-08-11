Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 11: Increase your power with freebies!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 11: Increase your power with freebies!

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 06:47 IST
Garena Free Fire codes for August 11 can be redeemed this way. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire codes for August 11 can be redeemed this way. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 11: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. Despite BGMI making a comeback in India, Garena Free Fire is still banned in the country. However, players can access it internationally. To survive till the end and become the lone winner, players can take advantage of special in-game items to enhance their gameplay and bring cosmetic changes to their characters. While you can do that by purchasing items from the store, it either costs diamonds or real money.

But if you don't want to spend your hard-earned cash on this, the best way to get your hands on exciting rewards, premium bundles, diamonds, weapons, and characters for free is to use redeem codes that are issued daily. The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters and each of these codes contains a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenades, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles, and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at redemption to claim them.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire redeem codes: How to use claim them

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 06:47 IST
