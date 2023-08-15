Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 15: Grab India Facepaint, Electro Fuse Loot Box and more!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 15: Commemorating the 77th Indian Independence Day, Garena Free Fire is giving away two exciting rewards completely free in the game! Even though Garena Free Fire is banned in India, players outside the country who want to show their patriotism towards the nation can grab these Independence Day-themed rewards by completing a few missions. Here's how you can grab them.

How to get free prizes in Garena Free Fire

The Celebrate Independence event is just a single-day event that is live today, August 15. Through this, players can complete a set of missions to earn rewards such as Electro Fuse Loot Box, Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, Room Card, and even India Facepaint!

To get your hands on the India Facepaint or the Room Card, Garena Free Fire players need to deal 7600 damage in just a 12-hour period. On the other hand, players need to play the game for at least 90 minutes to get their hands on the Electro Fuse Loot Box or the Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate.

So what are you waiting for? Join the battle and win these top prizes!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 15

All these Garena Free Fire codes contain different prizes. Try your luck by redeeming these codes and get your hands on in-game items, skins, characters, weapons, diamonds, and pets in-game. If you miss out on today's chance, don't worry we will be back tomorrow with another set of codes.

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

HAYATOAVU76V

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 15: Steps to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.