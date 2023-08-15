Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 15: Grab India Facepaint, Electro Fuse Loot Box and more!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 15: Grab India Facepaint, Electro Fuse Loot Box and more!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 15: Make the game more exciting and fun with the help of the latest redeem codes. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 06:34 IST
Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 15 are out now. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 15 are out now. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 15: Commemorating the 77th Indian Independence Day, Garena Free Fire is giving away two exciting rewards completely free in the game! Even though Garena Free Fire is banned in India, players outside the country who want to show their patriotism towards the nation can grab these Independence Day-themed rewards by completing a few missions. Here's how you can grab them.

How to get free prizes in Garena Free Fire

The Celebrate Independence event is just a single-day event that is live today, August 15. Through this, players can complete a set of missions to earn rewards such as Electro Fuse Loot Box, Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, Room Card, and even India Facepaint!

To get your hands on the India Facepaint or the Room Card, Garena Free Fire players need to deal 7600 damage in just a 12-hour period. On the other hand, players need to play the game for at least 90 minutes to get their hands on the Electro Fuse Loot Box or the Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate.

So what are you waiting for? Join the battle and win these top prizes!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 15

All these Garena Free Fire codes contain different prizes. Try your luck by redeeming these codes and get your hands on in-game items, skins, characters, weapons, diamonds, and pets in-game. If you miss out on today's chance, don't worry we will be back tomorrow with another set of codes.

  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • HAYATOAVU76V
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 15: Steps to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 06:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets