Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 16: Know best tips to win the game!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 16: In Garena Free Fire, players must survive till the end to become the lone winner. While they can take advantage of weapons, armor, med kits, and more in the game to defeat other players, having proper skills can be a bonus. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire player, check out these tips to survive in the game till the end and become the winner.

Best tips for Garena Free Fire

One of the most important aspects of winning close-range combat is never sticking to one place as enemies can quickly pile up especially in hot drop zones, narrowing your chances of escaping safely. Moreover, you should always look for cover, as you never know when a sniper can finish you off from afar.

Choosing the right weapon, depending on the usage, can give you an advantage in combat. While sniper rifles are great at picking targets from long distances, their long reload times can cause you to struggle in close-range combat. On the other hand, shotguns can help you defeat enemies with their high damage. However, these guns have a small clip and need frequent reloading.

Therefore, assault rifles offer players the best of both worlds. Not only do you get burst fire, but these rifles have a longer range than shotguns, increasing your chances of surviving till the end and becoming the winner.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 16

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

Garena Free Fire: How to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' to receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.