Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 16: Know best tips to win the game!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 16: Know best tips to win the game!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 16: Developers have released a fresh set of redeem codes for Garena Free Fire. Know how to grab free rewards in the game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 07:58 IST
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 16 are live. Claim them now. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 16 are live. Claim them now. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 16: In Garena Free Fire, players must survive till the end to become the lone winner. While they can take advantage of weapons, armor, med kits, and more in the game to defeat other players, having proper skills can be a bonus. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire player, check out these tips to survive in the game till the end and become the winner.

Best tips for Garena Free Fire

One of the most important aspects of winning close-range combat is never sticking to one place as enemies can quickly pile up especially in hot drop zones, narrowing your chances of escaping safely. Moreover, you should always look for cover, as you never know when a sniper can finish you off from afar.

Choosing the right weapon, depending on the usage, can give you an advantage in combat. While sniper rifles are great at picking targets from long distances, their long reload times can cause you to struggle in close-range combat. On the other hand, shotguns can help you defeat enemies with their high damage. However, these guns have a small clip and need frequent reloading.

Therefore, assault rifles offer players the best of both worlds. Not only do you get burst fire, but these rifles have a longer range than shotguns, increasing your chances of surviving till the end and becoming the winner.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 16

  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FF10HXQBBH2J
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • FU9CGS4Q9P4E
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FFICDCTSL5FT

Garena Free Fire: How to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' to receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 07:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets