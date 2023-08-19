Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 18: Grab free room cards and emotes today

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 18: Grab free room cards and emotes today

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 19: Nab free rewards in Garena Free Fire using special codes. Get emotes, room cards, and more with these simple steps. Also, check out the redeem codes for August 19.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 06:57 IST
Garena Free fire
Grab freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 19. (Garena International)
Garena Free fire
Grab freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 19. (Garena International)

If you're a fan of Garena Free Fire, there's some good news for you. You can now get free rewards like cool emotes, room cards, and costumes without breaking a sweat. These rewards come through something called "redeem codes." They're like secret keys that unlock gifts for you in the game. And guess what? New codes are released by Garena regularly, so there's always a chance to get something awesome.

But here's the trick: these codes don't last forever. They have an expiration date, so it's smart to grab them quickly before they vanish. Here's how you can make the most out of these redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 19: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: Open Up Your Web Browser

Launch your web browser on your computer or phone. Then, go to the website called "Rewards Redemption Site." It's at this link: (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

Step 2: Sign In

You'll need to sign in using one of six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter. If you're playing as a guest, unfortunately, these codes won't work for you. You'll need to connect your account to one of these platforms first.

Step 3: Enter the Code

Once you're signed in, you'll see a space where you can enter the redeem code. This code is your ticket to the free rewards. Make sure to copy and paste the code to avoid any mistakes.

Step 4: Confirm and reap the rewards

Hit the "Confirm" button after entering the code. A message will pop up, letting you know if the code worked. If it did, congrats! You've just unlocked your freebies.

If you are in India, then know that Garena Free Fire is banned there. However, the MAX version is allowed. So, enjoy it responsibly!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 06:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets