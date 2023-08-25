Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 25: Nab M4A1 Infernal Draco skin!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 25: Nab M4A1 Infernal Draco skin!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 25: Grab exciting weapons skins for a limited time in the game! Check out the redeem codes and know how to redeem them.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 06:34 IST
Do not wait, these exciting freebies in Garena Free Fire will not last forever.
Do not wait, these exciting freebies in Garena Free Fire will not last forever. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 25: It is an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire player as a myriad of events have been introduced in the game since the big OB41 update was released. Fight for Rampage, Travel for Rewards, Evo Vault, and Rampage Finale are just some of the events announced by the game's developers. While Garena Free Fire is not available in India, players outside the country take advantage of these events and win rewards.

If you wish to get your hands on the amazing Infernal Draco skin for the M4A1 assault rifle in Garena Free Fire, know how you can obtain it.

Garena Free Fire: Evo Vault event

Most events in Garena Free Fire require players to either play a certain number of missions in specific rounds or spend diamonds to make spins. The Evo Vault event is one such event where players can spend diamonds to make spins and get their hands on their desired rewards. The event is live until September 29, therefore players have enough time to collect diamonds and obtain all the prizes.

As part of the Evo Vault event, players can grab M4A1 Infernal Draco skin, UMP Booyah Day 2021 skin, XM8 Destiny Guardian skin, and the MP5 Platinum Divinity skins as the top rewards. Moreover, items such as token crates, armour crates, supply crates, and more can also be obtained. Do note that each spin costs 20 diamonds. However, if you wish to make 10 spins, you can do so at a discounted rate of 180 diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 25: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Note: Online games are very exciting, but do play responsibly and do not allow them to distract you from other, more serious, activities.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 06:34 IST
