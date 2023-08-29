Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 29: Grab rewards for free, but be fast about it

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 06:53 IST
Grab freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 29. (Garena Free Fire)
Popular game streamer Gyan Gaming dropped a hint about Free Fire's return to India. In an Instagram Story titled "Coming Soon, Greena Free Fire Next Month," he suggested that Free Fire might be unbanned in India in early September. However, the link has been pulled from the site now.

Free Fire was banned in India back in February 2022 due to concerns about data security. However, there are reports that the game will finally make a comeback, which many gamers have been eagerly waiting for. Free Fire has been a big hit in India because it can be played on low- and mid-end devices, allowing players to enjoy the battle royale game with their friends.

Although Gyan Gaming later deleted his Instagram story, there hasn't been an official confirmation of the comeback yet. Garena, the company behind Free Fire, has been working hard to return to India. They've partnered with the UP government and signed an MOU to promote eSports in Uttar Pradesh.

Plus, there are always fresh redeem codes released by Garena, but remember, they expire, so claim them quickly for amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes

• FFCMCPSGC9XZ

• FFCMCPSUYUY7E

• FFCMCPSEN5MX

• XZJZE25WEFJJ

• MCPW2D2WKWF2

• BR43FMAPYEZZ

• FFCMCPSJ99S3

• UVX9PYZV54AC

• NPYFATT3HGSQ

• ZZZ76NT3PDSH

• 6KWMFJVMQQYG

• HNC95435FAGJ

• V427K98RUCHZ

• MCPW3D28VZD6

• NPFYATT3HGSQ

• MCPW2D1U3XA3

• EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 29: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit "Rewards Redemption Site" at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

Note: Garena Free Fire is currently banned in India, but the MAX version is available. Enjoy responsibly.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 06:53 IST
