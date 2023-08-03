Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 3, 2023: Great chance to win Burning Haunt bundle

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 3, 2023: Great chance to win Burning Haunt bundle

From latest redeem codes to rewards and freebies, here is what Garena Free Fire players can claim today.

Aug 03 2023
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 3, 2023: What do you do to make your gameplay more exciting? Other than the updates, you can participate in the events and challenges and even grab rewards and freebies for the same. Garena Free Fire is a game that not only offers several events but also releases daily redeem codes to gram in-game items for free. As per the latest detail, Garena Free Fire players can collect tokens and get their hands on the Burning Haunt bundle in the ongoing campaign. But if you do not wish to spend money, then you should check these redeem codes.

Also, the latest set of redeem codes for today can be checked below to claim the in-game items like costumes, weapons, and more for free. The redeem codes will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 22, 2023:

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • NPFYATT3HGSQ
  • MCPW2D1U3
  • XA3EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • UVX9PYZV54AC

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 3, 2023

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via email.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 06:53 IST
