Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 30: October Booyah Pass leaked, but know about these rewards first

The time of the month is here when we can finally discuss the upcoming Booyah Pass for October. A new month always brings new hope for amazing themes and rewards. It not only excites players but they also look forward to each month's rewards. In August the pass had a Synthetic Strike theme which offered various new free and premium rewards. In September, players will be experiencing the Jelly Theme with amazing rewards. Now, the theme for October is also here. Check more details here.

What is Booyah Pass?

Booyah Pass is released by the game every month in which the new season begins with a new theme and exciting rewards. Note that the pass is based on a monthly subscription in which users can use the in-game diamonds to get their hands on rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and more.

The October pass will be released on the first day of the month. According to an Inside Sports report, October's pass theme is expected to be the Fishing Frenzy Theme

Now, if you wish to obtain similar items without spending diamonds, you can do so with the help of Garena Free Fire redeem codes. Check them out below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

BHUNHINKI98UY

HIOO0LKMNBVCX

S45TGHJU7YTFVB

NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

CDE3E4RFGVBNH

YT65YHBHJIKOLK

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

DRTT5RE2SQ234R

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

JI8U7YGHNJKO98

IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

RDFVGHY6TFGHJK

IU87YH8Y6J8KS2

HU321QWDUJBGY

4JMKYULILJOH0G

IF8UAYT5QRD1FC

2VG34HRHTUFGN

JXMKZOXD78IKJG

How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.