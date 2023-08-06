Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 6, 2023: Win the Floral Tribute Parachute today!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 6, 2023: Win the Floral Tribute Parachute today!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 6: Here is a wide range of in-game items to be won through these redeem codes. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
Aug 06 2023, 06:42 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 6: Visit Garena Free Fire redemption website to get free rewards today. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 6: Visit Garena Free Fire redemption website to get free rewards today. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 6: Garena Free Fire, the popular multiplayer battle royale game has been developed by 111 Dot Studios. The virtual battle royale game is known for its amazing layout and engaging gameplay that involves 50 players playing a 10-minute round. Those who survive till last become winners. The players here need to acquire in-game characters and items for their survival. These items and characters can be bought via in-game currency i.e., Diamonds. Players can acquire diamonds either by spending real cash or there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself. The developers have issued a set of FF daily redeem codes that you can use to get rewards and diamonds. This will help you to build your armory, without having to spend actual money.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 6

Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward but you can claim as many codes as you want to maximize winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed on the official redemption website. The process has been detailed below.

There are some rules you should be aware of as well. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check the redeem codes for today, below.

  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2PG
  • WCMERVCMUSZ9
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 6: How to redeem FF codes to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 06:42 IST
