Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 12: Know how to grab amazing Punkster Skyboard!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 12: It is an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire player as a myriad of events have been introduced in the game. The developers of the game roll out these events from time to time to make it as exciting as possible and prevent players from switching to other battle royale games such as BGMI, and Call of Duty. Through these events, players have the chance to get their hands on exciting items that are exclusive to that event for a limited time by completing a specific set of missions or spending diamonds. They must do so within the event duration or miss out on them. Did you check out the latest Last Man Standing event in Garena Free Fire? If not, then you should do so right now as it offers amazing rewards such as 1000X Gold, Phantom Weapon Loot Crate, and the Punkster Skyboard!

Frostfire Hyperbook Luck Royale

Unlike some events which require players to complete certain missions or be the last man standing in the game to achieve rewards, Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire requires them to spend diamonds to make spins. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 10+1 spins by spending 200 diamonds. It is important to know that while each spin will get you some reward, the top offering isn't promised on every spin.

As part of the Frostfire Hyperbook Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting items such as Frostfire Skywing, Frostfire's Calling emote, Frostfire Hitter, Frostfire Cutie Backpack, Frostfire Keeper Gloo Wall, as well as Frostfire Tokens! If any item gets repeated, you can exchange it for Luck Royale tokens.

Announcing this event, the game's Instagram page posted, “Unleash your power with our latest Frostfire Hyperbook now available in the current Top-Up event! Level up your hyperbook & your gameplay with exciting items such as the AWM- Frostfire Snip, Frostfire's Calling, Gloo Wall- Frostfire Keeper and more! Hurry & top up today!”

So, go ahead and check out this event in Garena Free Fire!

Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 12

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

FDYGTH6R567UE56K

FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP

FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.