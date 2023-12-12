Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 12: Know how to grab amazing Punkster Skyboard!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 12: Know how to grab amazing Punkster Skyboard!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 12: Players can get their hands on amazing in-game items for free with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 12! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 12 2023, 10:10 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 12. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 12: It is an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire player as a myriad of events have been introduced in the game. The developers of the game roll out these events from time to time to make it as exciting as possible and prevent players from switching to other battle royale games such as BGMI, and Call of Duty. Through these events, players have the chance to get their hands on exciting items that are exclusive to that event for a limited time by completing a specific set of missions or spending diamonds. They must do so within the event duration or miss out on them. Did you check out the latest Last Man Standing event in Garena Free Fire? If not, then you should do so right now as it offers amazing rewards such as 1000X Gold, Phantom Weapon Loot Crate, and the Punkster Skyboard!

Frostfire Hyperbook Luck Royale

Unlike some events which require players to complete certain missions or be the last man standing in the game to achieve rewards, Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire requires them to spend diamonds to make spins. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 10+1 spins by spending 200 diamonds. It is important to know that while each spin will get you some reward, the top offering isn't promised on every spin.

As part of the Frostfire Hyperbook Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting items such as Frostfire Skywing, Frostfire's Calling emote, Frostfire Hitter, Frostfire Cutie Backpack, Frostfire Keeper Gloo Wall, as well as Frostfire Tokens! If any item gets repeated, you can exchange it for Luck Royale tokens.

Announcing this event, the game's Instagram page posted, “Unleash your power with our latest Frostfire Hyperbook now available in the current Top-Up event! Level up your hyperbook & your gameplay with exciting items such as the AWM- Frostfire Snip, Frostfire's Calling, Gloo Wall- Frostfire Keeper and more! Hurry & top up today!”

So, go ahead and check out this event in Garena Free Fire!

Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 12

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

FDYGTH6R567UE56K

FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP

FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 10:10 IST
